Sharon Stone dons sheer nightgown in stunning throwback photo

Sharon Stone is one of Hollywood's biggest style icons, with even her more understated looks wowing her fans. And her latest is no exception.

The star took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback image with her followers from a shoot she did with Haute Living magazine back in 2017.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

She couldn't have looked more incredible in it, posing for the sun-drenched photograph in a sheer red nightgown that even gave a peek at her underwear.

Sharon stuck one of her legs out, showing off the garment's shape, even highlighting the puffed sleeves by placing her arms above her head.

Followers of the actress were immediately wowed, inundating her with flame and heart emojis as one simply deemed her "Timeless."

Another gushed: "SHARON…WITHOUT AGE," with a third saying: "You are incredible," and one simply writing: "Magnifique."

Sharon's throwback image caused a stir

The Casino star is no stranger to turning heads with some show-stopping fashions, recently even making a big splash with her trio of outfits at the Cannes Film Festival.

She dazzled in Dolce and Gabbana for the first night in a blue and white patterned mosaic-like gown with an overskirt reveal for the Forever Young premiere.

Sharon followed that up with a jaw-dropping leopard-print emerald gown in green and black with Swarovski crystals sewn on and a high slit for the screening of Crimes of the Future.

And for her third appearance at the 75th iteration of the renowned festival, she wore a statement red garnet dress embellished with jewels that shone on the carpet in a nod to the King of Rock and Roll for the premiere of Elvis, even topping it off with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The actress made an impression with her trio of Cannes ensembles

Each of the outfits accentuated her svelte frame and showed off her toned physique, having paired them all with minimal jewelry and accessories to let the garments shine.

