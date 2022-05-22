Beloved star makes cheeky comment about Jenna Bush Hager replacing Kathie Lee Gifford

Ricky Gervais has some thoughts about how Jenna Bush Hager has been doing on the Today Show since replacing Kathie Lee Gifford in 2019, and he's certainly not afraid to say them!

The star stopped by NBC studios recently, making an appearance on 3rd Hour with Hoda and Jenna.

The three sparked a hilarious conversation about his cat, Pickle, and when Jenna accidentally called him Pickles, Ricky didn't shy away from saying what he really thought about her.

"Okay we got to ask about Pickles," the star began by saying, though Hoda Kotb and Ricky were quick to correct her, both saying: "Pickle."

Jenna was just as quick to shoot right back to them, responding with: "I call the cat Pickles. You call it Pickle."

Pickle's owner was not having it, and he said: "Right. Ok. Why don't we use her name though? What do you mean? You can't just decide to change her name, Gina."

The hilarious discussion

As the two hosts fell into fits of laughter, the actor doubled down by turning to Hoda to cheekily say: "I like the fact [that] you replaced that other crazy lady with another crazy lady," which prompted even more laughter from them.

"That was good, that was clever casting," he said, which Jenna responded to with even more humor, asking him: "Do you think it worked?"

Jenna has certainly proved she fits right in with the Today crew

He kept the cheeky comments going, replying: "Yeah, it's like no one even noticed," as he also fell into a fit of laughter himself.

Fans flooded the comments to rave about both him and Jenna, writing: "You should have Ricky on at least once a week. It's always hilarious," and: "This whole segment was hilarious! The comedic chemistry was crazy!!" as well as: "Omg I love this sooo much. Hoda can't even talk… She's just laughing the whole time!!! & Jenna! We noticed you, but that was hilarious!!!"

