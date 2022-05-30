Kathie Lee Gifford shares emotive video from inside home as she discusses Memorial Day meaning The former Today star reflected on the poignant day

Kathie Lee Gifford shared a heartfelt post on social media at the beginning of the week as she marked Memorial Day at home.

The TV star took to Instagram to share footage of herself sitting outside in her sprawling garden, while reflecting on the meaning behind Memorial Day.

The mom-of-two told her followers to remember those who have sacrificed their lives and served for the United States, and accompanied the footage with the message: "Memorial Day is a sacred day. Let us remember and be grateful for the sacrifice of so many who have served."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Thank you Kathy for always being a courageous and positive voice for our country, our families and God. God bless you!" while another wrote: "God Bless you!!! Wish you and Regis were on today making us laugh."

A third added: "Thank you as always and to you and your family. You going have a grand baby soon," referring to Kathy Lee's son Cody's exciting news.

It is indeed an exciting time for the TV favorite, as last year she announced that her son was expecting his first child with wife Erika.

Kathie Lee Gifford shared a heartfelt messasge with fans on Memorial Day

The TV star has opened up about her son's news on several occasions ahead of the baby's arrival, most recently in March when she paid tribute to him on social media.

In a heartfelt birthday message to Cody, she wrote: "So grateful to be able to spend Cody's 32nd birthday with him and his beautiful wife Erika and their precious baby to be. Happy Birthday, Cody!"

The star announced the exciting news back in December in a celebratory message shared online.

Kathie Lee is a doting mom to children Cody and Cassidy

She wrote: "I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which. So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!"

Alongside the post, the author shared a montage of clips featuring her son and his wife from their wedding day.

The mom-of-two told People how she first found out the news, revealing: "I had just arrived home to begin my book tour on the Today Show the next morning, adding that she was seated at a table with Cody and Erika and their longtime friend Christine Gardner.

"Cody and Erika handed both of us something that was wrapped and asked that we please open at the same time.

Kathie shares her children with late husband Frank Gifford

It was a two-sided frame and mine read, 'Can't wait to meet you Grandma,' on one side and on the other was a photo of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound.

"It took a moment to crystalize to be that this was their baby which meant that it was my baby to and I freaked and ran to hug Erika and so did Christine. To which Cody said, 'What about me?'" She added: "It still hasn't hit me fully!"

