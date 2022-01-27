Ben Shephard jokes he’s hit 'peak middle age' in rare photo with wife Annie The Tipping Point host and his wife enjoyed an afternoon walk

Ben Shephard enjoyed an afternoon off with his wife Annie on Thursday, and revealed they took advantage of the sunny weather by going out for a walk.

However, he joked that they had "hit peak middle age" after deciding to take flasks of tea with them to keep them warm while they walked.

"It’s happened - we’ve hit peak middle age. Went for a walk with @mrsannieshephard in the afternoon sunshine, and we took flasks of tea! So Rock n Roll! #sorrynotsorry," Ben captioned the photo, which showed him clutching a blue flask as his wife drank her tea while walking alongside him.

But far from judging them, many of Ben’s followers were envious of his leisurely afternoon, including Gaby Roslin, who asked if she could join the Good Morning Britain host for a walk soon.

"Please can we go for our walk soon and have a middle aged cuppa?" she asked. Others agreed there was "nothing better", while one commented: "It’s the little things."

Ben’s afternoon walk comes just a couple of weeks after he revealed he had suffered a "knee incident" over New Year that he was receiving treatment for. The knee injury has been an ongoing struggle for the presenter ever since he underwent surgery on it last year after he fractured his leg whilst playing football and ruptured his ACL.

Following surgery in July, he told his fans: "Hi there everybody, thank you for all the amazing love and messages. For those who didn't know I ruptured my ACL and tore my meniscus in my knee playing football.

"They've repaired the ACL and the meniscus and now starts the rehab, the very slow, long rehab. However, I have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now."

