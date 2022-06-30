Ben Shephard shares rare photos of wife Annie during glamorous outing The GMB star tied the knot back in 2004

Ben Shephard and his wife Annie looked every inch the glamorous couple in newly released pictures from this week's Henley Royal Regatta.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Tipping Point host shared a series of pictures from the lavish outing which took place on the River Thames by the town of Henley-on-Thames.

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares glimpse inside romantic day with wife Annie

"For the first time @mrsannieshephard and I got to experience the #henleyroyalregatta and what an occasion it is," the Good Morning Britain presenter wrote. "The outfits, the blazers, the awesome rowing and especially the champagne!! Wow!!

"Working with @alexgregorygb (once I'd sorted his tie) was a real treat too what a legend he is. Catching up with great friends @amyjoywilliams @aldokane @gilesenglish @bremontnick @bremontwatches @clairepriddy as well as fellow Hammer @markhuntergb was just brilliant. We loved it. Good luck to all the crews still racing into the weekend!!"

In the rare pictures, Annie was seen looking divine in a black and white strapless dress, which featured a diagonal stripy design and cinched-in waist. She added a matching wide brim straw hat, a belt and peep-toe heels to the stylish look.

Ben shared these rare pictures of his glamorous wife Annie

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment on Annie, heaping praise on her effortlessly chic appearance. "Annie is an absolute vision," Rochelle Humes commented, while Kate Garraway said: "No THAT is a HAT [flame emojis]." Laura Tobin added: "Annie looks gorgeous, you don't look too bad either!! Lx."

One follower wrote: "Annie looks absolutely gorgeous in that dress, wow what amazing experience to go there Xx." Another said: "Mrs S looking fabulous. Absolutely agree, Henley is a fabulous occasion and @alexgregorygb is a real gem! Looks like a fun day!"

Ben, 47, has been married to wife Annie since 2004 after meeting at Birmingham University. The couple now reside in Richmond and share two teenage sons together, Sam, 17, and Jack, 15.

