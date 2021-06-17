Jenna Bush Hager left fans lost for words when she leaped from a plane live on-air on Thursday. The Today with Hoda & Jenna show host took the brave step to skydive in honor of her late grandfather, George H. W. Bush, and she did so in spectacular fashion.

Jenna was filmed gingerly preparing to take the tandem jump with Sgt. 1st class Joseph Abe-Lynn strapped to her back before taking the 10,000 feet plunge.

PHOTOS: George W. Bush's idyllic family home where daughter Jenna Bush Hager got married

She was determined to pay tribute to the former President of the United States, who had skydived on his 90th birthday, seven years ago.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal's birthday with famous parents

Jenna kept in contact with the studio the entire time and said as she drifted down to earth: "It feels like floating, but it's one of the most exhilarating, terrifying moments of your life. I feel close to all the people I've been missing."

She added: "It's beautiful up there! The view from up here is spectacular."

MORE: Jenna Bush reveals why dad George W. Bush was worried about her pregnancy

SEE: Inside the Today show star's epic homes - Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and more

As well as honoring her grandfather, she also paid homage to the Army which celebrated its 246th birthday this week.

Savannah Guthrie shared the video of Jenna on Instagram

Her granddad celebrated many a birthday with a skydive, including his 75th, 80th, 85th, and 90th milestones.

He would have been 97 on 12 June and Jenna wrote about the day she watched him take his final jump in an essay on the Today show’s website.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's sapphire engagement ring has a sentimental secret

SEE: George W. Bush hugging Michelle Obama is the sweetest photo ever

"He had been in a wheelchair, unable to walk for the last several years, so our family was uncertain and anxious," she said of George H.W Bush’s 90th birthday request.

Jenna was close to her grandfather George H.W. Bush

"He was resolute. My grandmother was worried — a little angry — and joked about the location of the jump, over our church: "Well, fine George, if you’re going to jump out of a perfectly good airplane if something happens, we will just bury you right there."

However, he got his wish and landed safely with the help of the Golden Knights and Jenna said that day her grandfather reminded her to "enjoy every moment" of life, and, "to be part of the game".

"And so today, seven years after the last time he jumped, I jump for him," Jenna wrote. "And I will jump because I’m in the game, enjoying every moment, and feeling closer to him in the heavens."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.