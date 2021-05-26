Kim Kardashian's daughter North causes a stir as she embarrasses famous mum

Hannah Hargrave
SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian was called out by her seven-year-old daughter North in a brilliant video the famous mum shared on social media
Kim Kardashian's daughter is one sassy seven-year-old - and her mother knows it! The SKIMS founder was called out by her oldest child, North, in a video she posted on Instagram Stories.
Kim was thanking Olivia Rodrigo in the clip and gushing over the merchandise she had sent her. The reality TV star could be heard saying that she loves the singer and added: "I can't wait for her album. You know I love Driver's Licence," which was her latest song, but North interjects to insist: "You never even listen to it."
WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daugher North had no problem calling out her famous mum
Kim was then forced to defend herself as she awkwardly laughed: "Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time. Stop North."
The mum-of-four then asks her son Saint, five, to back her up and gets him to agree with her that they listen to it in the car all the time, which he does, with a simple: "Yes!"
There's no denying the little girl oozes confidence and is featuring more and more in her mum's social media posts - whether Kim wants her to or not.
But it's not just North who is growing up fast, as all of Kim's children - who she shares with her estranged husband, Kanye West - seem to be whizzing through their childhood.
Kim proved this with the cutest photos of her daughter Chicago, three, and son Psalm, two, recently. They were striking a pose with Rob Kardashian’s four-year-old daughter Dream.
The adorable kids were all smiles in the snap, with budding fashionista Chicago wearing a blue dress and silver lace-up boots and Dream rocking a pink dress and black lace-up boots.
Psalm looked so precious too in a cozy button-down top and matching joggers, as Dream wrapped her arms around him and his sister.
