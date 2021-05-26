Kim Kardashian's daughter North causes a stir as she embarrasses famous mum The star got called out by her little girl

Kim Kardashian's daughter is one sassy seven-year-old - and her mother knows it! The SKIMS founder was called out by her oldest child, North, in a video she posted on Instagram Stories.

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eye-watering wedding cost revealed

Kim was thanking Olivia Rodrigo in the clip and gushing over the merchandise she had sent her. The reality TV star could be heard saying that she loves the singer and added: "I can't wait for her album. You know I love Driver's Licence," which was her latest song, but North interjects to insist: "You never even listen to it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daugher North had no problem calling out her famous mum

Kim was then forced to defend herself as she awkwardly laughed: "Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time. Stop North."

The mum-of-four then asks her son Saint, five, to back her up and gets him to agree with her that they listen to it in the car all the time, which he does, with a simple: "Yes!"

MORE: Kim Kardashian shares rare family photo with all four children

SEE: Kim Kardashian shows her curves - and rocks Kanye West's shoes - during Easter workout

There's no denying the little girl oozes confidence and is featuring more and more in her mum's social media posts - whether Kim wants her to or not.

Kim has three other children with Kanye West too

But it's not just North who is growing up fast, as all of Kim's children - who she shares with her estranged husband, Kanye West - seem to be whizzing through their childhood.

Kim proved this with the cutest photos of her daughter Chicago, three, and son Psalm, two, recently. They were striking a pose with Rob Kardashian’s four-year-old daughter Dream.

MORE: Kim Kardashian ditches her designer Yeezys for Vans

RELATED: Kim Kardashian channels Victoria Beckham in the chicest off duty look

Kim shares her children wtih ex Kanye West

The adorable kids were all smiles in the snap, with budding fashionista Chicago wearing a blue dress and silver lace-up boots and Dream rocking a pink dress and black lace-up boots.

Psalm looked so precious too in a cozy button-down top and matching joggers, as Dream wrapped her arms around him and his sister.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.