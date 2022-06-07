Jenna Bush Hager reveals daughter's hilarious misbehavior at special occasion

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are known for their hilarious shenanigans and cahoots hosting the Today Show.

MORE: Prince Louis' hilarious connection to Jenna Bush Hager revealed

As the Today crew all headed to a co-worker's wedding recently, it seems they passed down their antics to their children, and they took their cheeky behavior to the special event.

Along with Savannah Guthrie's children, Jenna's daughters participated in the nuptials, but as any parent would know, plans with children don't always go smoothly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna recalls 'scary' phone call she had to make to her dad

MORE: Hoda Kotb left unnerved by Jenna Bush Hager's uncomfortable confession - and fans are in hysterics

The mom-of-three opened up about the festivities when she returned to Today studios revealing the fear her daughters brought her during the celebration.

She shared an adorable yet hilarious photo of the bride, Libby Leist, being embraced by her flower girls, one of which was Jenna's daughter, Poppy, though her face was completely covered by a crown of leaves.

The mishaps didn't stop with the wardrobe malfunction however, and the host recalled: "She ran up with her sticky little fingers, filled with hot dogs and ketchup. Ran up to Libby, I had to run, [screaming], 'What are you doing?!'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Hoda

The hilarious yet heartwarming story

What's more, Hoda then went on to reveal how all of the kids were so excited to hug the bride and groom, the couple fell to the ground when embraced by the swarm of them, explaining: "No, they toppled. It was like a crush."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager looks stylish in vibrant swimsuit during pool day with son Hal

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager reveals 'scary' phone call to dad George W. Bush

Regardless of the children's hilarious antics, the couple welcomed their presence and hyperactivity, and Hoda even revealed that the wedding party table, rather than include the couple's closest friends, included all the children.

Jenna's daughters definitely take after her

Jenna, of course, worried about her daughters' behavior, but told viewers the bride assured her they were lovely, and her co-host reiterated the feeling, telling her: "Your girls were amazing."

Fans praised the two for opening up about the romantic weekend, writing: "This is beautiful. I think it says a lot about them that the kids love them and want to swarm them!" and: "What an expression of pure love," as well as: "Poppy is a whole mood."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.