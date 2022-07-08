Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid reveal major night out mishap The duo had a nightmare!

Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid revealed a major fashion mishap they encountered as they attended the TRIC Awards on Wednesday.

Explaining the ordeal, co-star Ben Shepherd took to his social media on Thursday with a hilarious video of the pair, who accepted the Multi-Channel News award on behalf of the show.

In the giggly clip, Ben says: "Here's the TRIC award everyone, congratulations Susanna Reid… you burst out of your dress…"

The father-of-two then turned the camera to Kate and continued: "Show me the damage Garraway…"

Kate looked sensational on Wednesday

Kate then held up her stunning pink satin trousers which appeared to have large rips in on the back, she added: "I mean this is quite spectacular even by my standards!"

On Thursday's show, Kate and Ben addressed the hilarious malfunctions from the night before. The mother-of-two explained: "Susanna was about to go on stage. The button came off as she was about to make a speech when we won, and the back of my trousers split wide open."

Ben joked: "Was it actually for you or was it for someone else?" To which Kate replied: "It was for me!"

Susanna rocked an ultra-chic all white look

Kate explained: "I loved it, I’ve just ruined it… with my bottom."

During the glamorous event, Kate updated fans on her husband Derek Draper's health, revealing he has been hospitalised and has been "for a bit".

"He has been back in [hospital] for a bit," she told the PA news agency.

Derek first contracted covid in 2020

While no more details were given, Kate revealed last week that Derek no longer lives at the family home during the week – only visiting at the weekend.

Back in March 2020, Derek fell ill with Covid-19 and despite having the virus, has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

The 54-year-old former political advisor spent 13 months in hospital and in April 2021 returned home to his wife and their two children, Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.

