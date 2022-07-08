Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway has fans saying same thing after interview The broadcaster was appearing on Friday's show with Ben Shephard

Good Morning Britain viewers were left unimpressed for the same reason on Friday when broadcaster Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard were questioning a guest during their programme.

The presenters were chatting with Angela Rayner to discuss whether Labour leader Keir Starmer should have been attending Wimbledon on Thursday during a tumultuous day in British politics which saw Boris Johnson resign as Prime Minister.

WATCH: Good Morning Britain thrown into chaos after Susanna Reid is interrupted by activist

Kate said to Angela: "Getting on with the job and going to Wimbledon, sorry Angela, but that isn't how people are seeing it is it? It looks like he's not in there tackling what people are worried about."

It seems viewers were quick to complain about the line of questioning, and took to Twitter to express their criticism. One person said: "Why shouldn't Starmer be at Wimbledon? It's the Tories mess not Labour @GMB."

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard host GMB

A second agreed, writing: "What exactly could @Keir_Starmer have been doing yesterday? Should he have been in No 10 packing up Boris Johnson's belongings?" as a third wrote: "Who knew going to Wimbledon was such a crime?" At the end of the interview, Ben shared a joke with his co-presenter stating: "Game, set, match to Angela Rayner. Come on Kate."

Meanwhile, Thursday's episode of the morning current affairs programme was just as eventful as viewers saw Ben jokingly compare his co-presenter, Susanna Reid, to Love island contestant Jacques O'Neill.

The presenters are firm friends in real life

Jacques' actions left the GMB panel shocked on Thursday morning, with Susanna questioning his reasoning behind flirting with two new girls.

Ben defended Jacques, making the point: "Well it's important, you gather all the information you possibly can to make a decision. You can't rush these things Susanna."

Ben then jokingly pointed out the parallel between Susanna and the reality star, saying: "Well you've been trying out different men week in week out for months now on this show. Don't pretend you're no different to Jacques!"

