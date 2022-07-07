Kate Garraway reveals details of husband Derek Draper's hospitalisation The star was at the TRIC Awards on Wednesday

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek Draper is currently hospitalised and has been "for a bit".

The presenter gave an update on her spouse whilst out at the TRIC Awards in London with her fellow GMB co-stars, where they won the award for multi-channel news.

"He has been back in [hospital] for a bit," she told the PA news agency.

While no more details were given, Kate revealed last week that Derek no longer lives at the family home during the week – only visiting at the weekend.

Kate was at the TRIC Awards with her fellow GMB co-stars

The Smooth Radio star made the revelation on Friday, after taking to Twitter to beg fans for help after she accidentally left her husband's medication inside a taxi.

Taking to Twitter, Kate wrote: "Help!! Have just brought Derek home in a mobility black cab from hospital for a weekend visit -and have left a case with all his meds and kit in the front! The driver recognised me but may not know it's there - please look and get in touch - need urgently!!"

Kate's followers rushed to the rescue, offering advice and support, and a few days later Kate updated her followers on progress, explaining: "It's been returned! Thanks to all who reached out - the message got to driver lovely Robert who has returned it - phew and thanks to all."

Derek first fell ill in March 2020

Back in March 2020, Derek fell ill with Covid-19 and although he no longer has the virus, he has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

The 54-year-old former political advisor spent 13 months in hospital and in April 2021 returned home to his wife and their two children, Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.

Derek's health journey and how it impacted his family was explored in two documentaries: Finding Derek and Caring for Derek.