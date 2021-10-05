Elton John and Rochelle Humes are among the winners of HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2021 Congratulations to all our winners!

HELLO! held its annual Inspiration Awards in an extremely special ceremony to commend inspirational figureheads across the UK. Held at the Corinthia London in association with Childrensalon, Editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon welcomed celebrities including Elizabeth Hurley, Sarah Duchess of York and David Furnish to present and pick up awards in front of celebrities including Alesha Dixon, Lorraine Kelly and many more.

Building on the success of the magazine's Star Mum Awards in 2018 and Star Women Awards in 2019 and 2020, the HELLO! Inspiration Awards was created to highlight people - both famous and not - whose talents have empowered and inspired others during the last 12 months.

WATCH: Alesha Dixon wipes Clara Amfo's tears of joy after being named 'Role Model of the Year'

Rosie and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani - who were hosts - served on the awards judging panel alongside ITV's Lorraine, Vick Hope and Kate Silverton. Rosie said: "This afternoon at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, we celebrated the remarkable achievements of some truly inspiring people.

"There were some very moving moments as we heard the ways in which these incredible individuals have given selflessly to make our society a better place. It was a joy to hold a live event once more and the energy in the room was electric."

Sir Elton John and David Furnish were named Divine Inspiration of the Year

Winners included Radio One DJ Clara Amfo, who was presented with the Role Model of the Year Award in honour of her speaking up about anti-racism and using her voice for good and Sir Elton John and David Furnish, who were named the Divine Inspiration of the Year for their extraordinary work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Clara Amfo took home 'Role Model of the Year'

This Morning host Rochelle Humes won this year's Fashion Game Changer in association with HELLO! Fashion Monthly. The 2021 Community Award went to School-Home Support and was collected by Lord Frederick Windsor on behalf of his wife Lady Frederick Windsor.

The Star Mum award – voted for by HELLO! Readers - was won by Nicola Enoch - a mother with a Down's syndrome son who has set up an online and in-person network to support other parents with Down syndrome children across the UK.

The winners of the HELLO! Inspiration Awards

HELLO! To Kindness Award – also voted for by HELLO! readers – was presented to Lorraine Lewis, the founder of the Lewis Foundation which sends gift and care packages to patients receiving cancer treatment in hospitals in the Midlands. Lorraine's award was presented by Sarah, Duchess of York.

The finale to the event was the presentation of the 2021 Inspiration of the Year award. Natasha Kaplinsky took to the stage to present Professor Dame Lesley Regan who was the first-ever woman to be elected President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and has worked tirelessly to protect women's rights and health ever since.

Today, HELLO! also announced our partnership with Professor Dame Dame Lesley Regan and her team at Wellbeing of Women to launch the Menopause Workplace Pledge – a campaign to encourage employers to sign up to provide better support in the workplace for women going through the menopause. Find out more here.

