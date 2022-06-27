Jennifer Garner shares thought-provoking message following son Samuel's car incident The 13 Going on 30 actress is a doting mom-of-three

Jennifer Garner is notoriously private when it comes to her family life but her children have been in the spotlight since her ex-husband Ben Affleck began dating Jennifer Lopez.

MORE: Jennifer Garner struts her stuff in just a shirt in new video you have to see

The couple are often photographed out and about with their children, and this weekend they made headlines.

Ben and his youngest son Samuel were out at a car dealership with JLo when the ten-year-old bumped a Lamborghini into a BMW after being allowed into the driver's seat.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner breaks down during emotional Instagram Live

Video footage obtained by TMZ showed Sam getting out of the car to look at where it had bumped into the other vehicle.

MORE: Jennifer Garner breaks silence after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's engagement

MORE: Jennifer Garner receives unbelievable surprise that leaves her emotional

Luckily, nobody was hurt, and a representative for the actor told TMZ that no damage was caused and all parties involved were okay.

While Jennifer hasn't spoken out directly on the incident, she did share a thought-provoking message with her social media followers that evening - sharing a video of a dolphin swimming in the ocean.

Jennifer Garner shared a thought-provoking video on social media

The calming footage caused many fans to react, with one writing: "This is mind-blowing," while another wrote: "This is so beautiful." A third added: "I needed this today, so calming."

MORE: Jennifer Garner gets fans talking with incredible throwback picture from early 1980s

MORE: Jennifer Garner stuns in leather for impressive throwback photo

Jennifer rarely shares personal posts online but occasionally opens up about motherhood and life at home.

Jennifer Garner is a doting mom to three children

The Hollywood star shares Samuel, along with daughters Seraphina and Violet, with Ben and while they are separated, the pair have remained on good terms.

MORE: Jennifer Garner appears like fans have never seen her before as she shares emotional message

MORE: Jennifer Garner left overwhelmed by Katie Couric's surprise in latest video

The actress loves nothing more than being a mom and previously opened up about parenthood during an appearance at the annual conference, INBOUND, held by HubSpot in Boston, where she was a panellist in October.

The Hollywood star shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

She said: "I really can't complain about my kids. They're pretty awesome. They humour me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom." Meanwhile, last Mother's Day, Ben paid a heartfelt tribute to his ex.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares heartfelt message as she shows off dance moves in beautiful photos

The actor posted a series of family pictures of them together with their kids, and wrote: "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.