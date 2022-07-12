Helen Skelton shares heartfelt tribute on special day The Countryfile star split from her husband earlier this year

Helen Skelton has had a bumpy year after the star split from her husband back in April, and on Tuesday she had a tribute for the "good people" in her life.

SEE: Helen Skelton's full home tour will blow your mind - watch

As her friend, Rebecca Wall, marked her birthday, Helen shared a small video of the pair enjoying some time on the beach in South Shields. They clinked champagne glasses together, before Helen also shared some family moments from the trip, including her mother holding baby Elsie and young son Ernie pushing his baby sister in her pram and some snaps of the family all together in the sun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares the reality of raising three children

In her caption, the mum-of-three penned: "Happy Birthday @rebeccawalls85 grateful for you. Top day in sunny South Shields….. plenty of fun in the uk if you know where to look and you have a good gang."

MORE: Helen Skelton captures baby Elise's milestone moment on camera

WOW: Helen Skelton is a glowing goddess in stunning summer dress

But it was on her Instagram Stories that she had a more cryptic message, as she shared a photo of herself alongside baby Elsie and two other ladies, and she wrote: "When the kids bring good people into your life," alongside a string of heart emojis.

Helen's followers adored her beachside video, as one posted: "Magical days forever to be remembered," and a second wrote: "Lovely pictures and lots of lovely new memories."

Helen shared a message for the "good people" in her life

A third commented: "Great pics look like a good time was had by all. Happy birthday @rebeccawalls85," and a fourth added: "Happy Birthday Rebecca. I have to say Helen you look amazing. Sending best wishes to you x."

MORE: Helen Skelton relishes quality pool time with baby daughter Elsie

WOW: Helen Skelton commands attention in stunning playsuit that shows off toned legs – fans react

And in a gorgeous compliment, a fifth shared: "So pleased you had a wonderful family time on the beach. You are doing a good job with the 3 children love. Take care x enjoy life you deserve it."

Earlier this month, Helen touched upon being a single mother-of-three during an interview on Radio 2 with Claudia Winkleman.

The star enjoyed a day at the beach with friends and family

During the interview, she joked: "I am so sorry, you probably thought that was a calf drinking or something, well by the third one... The first one, I remember he would do a little thing like scuff his nose, and I would take him straight to A&E, by the third one, you're like 'Oh, they will be fine.'"

SEE: Helen Skelton's baby daughter makes adorable TV debut amid filming for Summer on the Farm

READ: Helen Skelton reflects on 'good life lesson' after addressing marriage split

"Yeah, have some milk, have a burp, have a nap - she sounds so sweet, she is doing brilliantly," added Claudia.

Recalling an old anecdote, Helen shared: "My friend has got three, and her child was holding a sausage, and my dog licked the sausage. I said, 'Oh my gosh, I am so sorry the dog just licked the sausage!' and she went 'Oh, it's fine, it's the third one, first one would be in hospital, the third one no point'."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.