Savannah Guthrie reveals criticism at the hands of Kathleen Turner The star was stopped in her tracks

Savannah Guthrie regularly turns heads with her stylish looks on Today, but one celebrity was not so impressed with her appearance.

The TV show host received criticism at the hands of a major celebrity who gave her an uninvited piece of advice.

Savannah shared the story on Instagram stories alongside a photo of herself on set.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager's backstage antics revealed

She wrote: "True story: One time I saw Kathleen Turner in a bar. She looked over and said, 'your posture sucks'."

The mom-of-two then poked fun at herself as she realized the star may have had a point. "Tough but fair, Kathleen. Tough but fair".

She then shared a second image of herself with her shoulders pulled up high towards her ears and added: "OMG from hunched, to scrunched," before writing, "#poorpostureofinstagram".

Savannah's posture was criticised by Kathleen Turner

While Kathleen didn't have nice things to say about Savannah, her fans certainly do and when she returned to Today this week following time away, she was complimented on her outfit choice.

The mother-of-two wore a high-waisted denim skirt teamed with a sleeveless polo shirt, and shared a photo of her outfit in full on social media.

In the caption, she joked: "The seventies called," as her fans contributed to the comments section. "Love that jean skirt," one wrote, while another commented: "The seventies were a great decade and you look fabulous." A third added: "You look so cute today, I love your outfit."

Savannah poked fun at herself too and admitted she didn't have the best posture

Savannah had been away on vacation with her husband Michael Feldman and their two young children, Vale and Charles.

The star shared a number of vacation snaps on social media during their time away, including a sweet photo of her hugging her children by the swimming pool.

When she's not working, Savannah is a hands-on mom and loves nothing more than doting on her family who she adores.

