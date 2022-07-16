Phillip Schofield reveals he is nearly in tears after undergoing 'pioneering' operation The star was very emotional

Phillip Schofield revealed he was nearly in tears after undergoing a 'pioneering' operation to remove floaters from his vision.

MORE: Phillip Schofield reveals private home gym during hot and sweaty workout

Taking to his Instagram feed on Friday, the This Morning star was relieved to announce he was 100% floater-free after suffering with them for years, and shared a lovely photo alongside his surgeon to document the incredible milestone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Scholfied's sweet home video of daughter Molly

Captioning the photo, the 60-year-old penned: "Patch off…bloodshot eye for 2 weeks BUT… OMFG my eye is 100% floater free!! I nearly cried! Thank you Professor Stanga and team," with a smiling heart emoji."

READ: This Morning viewers confused by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's final appearance on show

SEE: Phillip Schofield's incredible property portfolio revealed – from family mansion to bachelor pad

He added: "If you asked, I'll post the details on my main feed, #pioneering."

Phillip shared the update with his 3 million followers

Floaters in your vision can appear as small dark dots, squiggly lines, rings or cobwebs and are caused by gel inside your eyes changing.

The star also shared a zoomed in image beside his fabulous surgeon on his Instagram feed and in a legnthy caption explained the procedure was very pricey and involves an "intense regime of eye drops," moving forward.

He explained: "Firstly, no part of my treatment and surgery was gifted and I wasn’t asked to post. It is also pioneering and costly…"

The star posted this shirtless snap

"These floaters have literally blighted my otherwise brilliant eyesight. For the first time in many years, right now, I’m looking at a clear blue sky. It is mood/mind and life changing for me. People who don’t have terrible floaters won’t understand what they do to your head and until now they really haven’t been taken seriously.

"Today I have a bloodshot eye that will last 2 weeks and an intense regime of eye drops for a month… but my floaters are 100% gone."

"Again it is pioneering and expensive, hopefully the more it’s done, the sooner the price will reduce. Hope that answered the many questions I’ve been asked in the last 24 hours xx."

Phillip appeared happier than ever post-operation

In the message, he also credited the British medical innovation as well as his surgeon Professor Stanga.

On Thursday, Phillip shared two snaps post-procedure rocking an eye patch on his left eye.

In one of the snaps, Phil went shirtless as he showed off the ECG stickers left on his torso after the operation. He penned: "Was I supposed to come home with these still on?"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.