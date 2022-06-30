Helen Skelton marks special milestone with baby girl Elsie The star took to social media

Helen Skelton is no stranger to an exciting social media update and on Wednesday it was no different when she shared a very special milestone alongside her daughter Elsie Kate.

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram feed with two glorious photos beside her baby girl at Victoria shopping centre in Leeds.

Captioning the post, Helen penned: "Six months of city strolls with you has flown by. Time for the big girl pram. Milestones come thick and fast Xx. #babygirl #leeds #micraliteadventures #gifted."

Helen looked fabulous in the two snaps, which were both taken in the decadent shopping centre and showed her pushing Elsie in her pram.

Helen was the picture of summer

In the first photo, the BBC host looked phenomenal in a pair of denim shorts and chic cork wedges. In the second, the mother-of-three rocked a glamorous puffer coat and skinny jeans.

Fans of Helen flocked to comment on the spectacular milestone. One fan penned: "Love that place too! So relaxing for the soul Helen… great to see you happy and doing what you clearly do best! #mumsrule."

A second said: "Amazing lady looking lovely," with three red love hearts emojis.

The star welcomed baby Elsie last year

A third wrote: "You are doing a great job." A fourth said: "Looks fabulous, enjoy." While a fifth couldn't get enough of Helen's style and penned: "Oooooooo I love the wedges I need some for my hen do next weekend . Where are they from please? X."

The fabulous update comes just days after the star took to her Instagram Stories with another adorable update alongside her daughter as she enjoyed a playdate with friends.

Helen and Elise were captured posing in the park for the sun-soaked occasion. Captioning the photo, "@vanessamaiolo She made it!!! She has a one year old!!!" with a red love heart emoji.

Helen enjoyed a double playdate

Baby Elise looked cuter than ever in a flowery summer dress and stunning yellow head-scarf.

Helen also shared a fabulous update from her son Louis, four, holding a lacrosse racket and wrote: "sport 126," on the update of her middle child, who is facing away from the camera.

