Helen Skelton relishes quality pool time with baby daughter Elsie

Helen Skelton looked every inch the doting mum as she paddled in a swimming pool alongside baby daughter Elsie on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Countryfile presenter gave fans a sneak peek into her relaxing afternoon activities which featured a leisurely spot of outdoor swimming. In a bid to capture the magical moment, Helen shared a clip of Elsie's tiny legs splashing around in the water.

Adoring mum Helen could be seen in the background supporting her sweet tot as the duo lapped up the brilliant sunshine. Although the 38-year-old remained largely out of the frame, her neon pink nail varnish hinted at her presence.

She captioned the post: "6-month squidge."

Baby Elsie is Helen's youngest

This isn't the first time baby Elsie has made an appearance on Helen's Instagram page this week. Only yesterday, the blonde beauty treated fans to an adorable snap of the tiny tot standing on her mother's lap during filming for Channel 5's Summer on the Farm.

Dressed from head to toe in bright pink, the six-month-old did well to tug at our heartstrings. Helen captioned the post: "Ernie saw Adam Peaty win a world title. Louis saw Tom Daley win a world title. Elsie saw Dave beat Rob at a caber tossing comp."

Helen delighted fans with an adorable picture of Elsie

The beloved presenter's fans went berserk in the comments section with an abundance of heart-warming comments. Impressed by the mum-of-three's parenting skills, one fan remarked: "Smashing it working mama," whilst another added: "Gorgeous little girl. Working with Martin Hughes-Games is a great success! You are both so natural and funny together."

Other fans were entirely bowled over by little Elsie's undeniably cute appearance. "No contest, Elsie was the winner by a caber mile," commented one fan, whilst another penned: "Elsie wins hands down."

Helen's recent upbeat appearances come after her shock split with her husband Richie Myler. The couple announced their split back in April, just three months after welcoming baby Elsie. The TV host had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

