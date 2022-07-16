Savannah Guthrie wows fans in gorgeous swimsuit for family picture

Savannah Guthrie has shared a rare family picture, showing off her gorgeous figure in a swimsuit that matches with her daughter.

The Today Show anchor took to social media to share the snap of herself posing on a porch in a Summersalt one piece with a blue and white floral design and tie strings on the shoulders.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into family life

Her daughter Vale wore an adorable matching suit, while her husband Michael Feldman and son Charley also wore matching blue shorts.

"Summer calls for matching swimsuits. Or so says @sarafoster," Savannah captioned the post; the swimwear was designed by Sara in collaboration with Summersalt.

"Woah, hot girl summer for Savannah!" commented one fan as others called the snap "beautiful".

"So adorable! You look great! Could you please share your exercise/diet regimen?" asked a follower to which others agreed.

Savannah's one piece is available at Summersalt , $125

Savannah took a break from hosting for the 4 July weekend, and gave fans a glimpse into her family adventure with an unexpected poolside snapshot in which her kids featured heavily.

She appeared to be on a balcony and the sun was pouring down on her, making for an envy-inducing photo. "My little firecrackers," she captioned the spot which featured pictures of her children with smiling faces in their swimwear as they enjoyed the special holiday.

Savannah looked carefree as she embraced her son and daughter who appeared to be having the best time.

After the Today star shared photos from her holiday on Instagram, close friend and co-star Jenna Bush Hager was one of the first to respond. "Cutest. I miss you," she wrote.

Savannah and her two children celebrated 4 July

Savannah and Jenna are incredibly close and have even been on vacation with each other and their families in the past. Jenna recently opened up about their friendship while chatting to HELLO!, revealing that the TV star often looks after her kids - who attend the same school.

She said: "I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said.

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah [Guthrie] picked up my kids and took them to church."