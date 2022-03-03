Elizabeth Hurley wows with sensational physique in crop top and leggings The glamorous model has done it once again

Elizabeth Hurley might still be recuperating from an injury, but the star still knows how to turn a head, and she did so once again on Thursday.

READ: Elizabeth Hurley dons workout gear as she shares heartfelt health update

The star shared a photo from her retreat where she posed up a storm in a white crop top and pair of skintight leggings – perfectly highlighting her flawless physique. She had a stunning face of makeup, complete with nude lip, and allowed her hair to cascade down the side of her face, making her even mire beautiful than the serene surroundings outside of her window.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive some of Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini moments

Elizabeth playfully posed in her photos, one featuring her arms outstretched towards the corners of the snap, while another saw her posing with her arms above her head.

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley brings the heat as she lounges in barely-clad swimsuit throwback

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in monochrome mini dress in fun throwback video

"Helllooooo from @vivamayrmariawoerth," she wrote alongside a string of heart emojis. The resort that she tagged is VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth, an award-winning health resort.

As ever, the star's followers immediately took to the comments to enthuse about her ageless beauty.

The model showed off her toned physique

"My god you are perfect," one complimented, while a second added: "Absolutely gorgeous! I'm in love."

A third posted: "Looking very stunning and beautiful young lady please stay safe out there and enjoy your day luv," and a fourth commented: "You are absolutely gorgeous and perfect to me."

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in leg-baring dress that drives fans wild

LOOK: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in plunging gown with gorgeous back detailing at Joan Collins' bash

Many more were left speechless by the mum-of-one's jaw-dropping photo, and shared strings of heart and flame emojis.

Elizabeth checked herself into the resort at the end of last month as she continues to recover from a painful ankle injury.

The star is recovering from an ankle injury

In a photo, the Austin Powers star posed up a storm whilst she sat by her window, wearing just a white T-shirt, matching underwear, and, of course, an ankle support for her injured foot.

"Here I go- ready for the big detox @vivamayrmariawoerth," she captioned the photo, in which she was smiling from ear to ear whilst showing off the impressive mountain views behind her.

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley is summer ready as she poses in her own brand bikini

READ: Elizabeth Hurley's sizzling bikini photos send famous friends wild with envy

Her friends were quick to comment on the picture, many revealing they were envious and that they also needed a detox.

"You look adorable. I wish I was there. I will start my own detox tomorrow at home," wrote fashion stylist Ann Caruso, whilst makeup artist to the stars, Sandy Liter, added: "I need a big detox."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.