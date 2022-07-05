Carrie Underwood shares utter joy at latest stage performance with Guns N Roses The mom-of-two was feeling the love

Carrie Underwood has enjoyed many unimaginable moments in her life and her latest was no exception.

The country music star shared her joy as she delivered a heartfelt message on social media following a performance of a lifetime.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie posted a series of photos of her on stage with Guns N Roses and gushed: "Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

"Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was electric. Until next time."

Fans said she was "on fire," and added: "Thank God even crazy dreams come true."

Others wished her a safe journey back to the US, as she's been busy working in the UK. "Glad You Had a Blast in the UK. Safe Travels Back to USA," they wrote.

Carrie was feeling on cloud nine after performing with Guns N Roses

While she's clearly been having a blast on the other side of the pond, sharing photos from her time there, it's been bittersweet as she wasn't able to be joined by her family.

On the Fourth of July she gave herself a little taste of home and shared a photo of her location - the popular Cheese Bar in London - along with a heartfelt post dedicated to America.

Alongside a picture of the United States flag, she wrote: "Happy #4thofJuly everyone! Have fun out there and be safe with all the fireworks and festivities…and don’t forget to tell America that you love her!"

Carrie missed her family while she was in the UK

The message was accompanied by the hashtag 'love' and a series of United States flags.

Carrie will be eagerly awaiting her reunion with her sons and husband, Mike Fisher, and recently opened up about what life is like at home when she's not working.

"When I'm home, I'm mom - making lunches," she shared before confessing she's just a normal parents when she's out of the spotlight.

