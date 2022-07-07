Carrie Underwood reveals moment she 'froze' during star-struck moment at Glastonbury The award-winning singer is having such an adventure in the UK!

Carrie Underwood is having a great time promoting her new album, Diamonds and Rhinestones, while in the UK.

MORE: Carrie Underwood marks Fourth of July in bittersweet post

The award-winning singer appeared on Absolute Radio this week and chatted to host Baylen Leonard.

In a preview of the interview - which will air on Monday - Carrie recalled a star-struck moment that left in freezing in surprise while at Glastonbury back in 2019.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood introduces two new family members

The singer reminisced about her performance and meeting Janet Jackson.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares unexpected family photo with husband Mike Fisher

MORE: Carrie Underwood's 'freak' accident which left her needing 40 stitches in her face

She said: "I have played a lot of festivals but this one is special. It was a lot of fun the crowd was great; it was good, and Janet Jackson blew me a kiss."

She went on to say how she awkwardly reacted to the kiss "I kind of froze, and my friend who was with me was like blow one back! I froze, the moments passed and that would be kind of weird if I am just over there waving at her or something, like a weirdo."

Carrie Underwood opened up about a star-struck moment at Glastonbury

The country star has taken part in several interviews while in the UK and last Wednesday she went on ITV daytime show Lorraine, where she opened up about her family life away from the spotlight with host Lorraine Kelly.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's bikini selfie is her most stylish yet

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in shorts and cowboy boots in captivating new photo

The Grammy-winning artist made a surprising revelation to the TV presenter too, admitting that while her life is incredibly glamorous at work, when it comes to being at home - she's just like any other working mom.

Carrie Underwood is a doting mom to two young sons

"When I'm home, I'm mom - making lunches," she shared. The singer also opened up about her time in Las Vegas, where she has had her residency, Reflection, over the last six months.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in red hot mini skirt

MORE: Carrie Underwood makes exciting announcement - 'I've been waiting a long time'

During this time, Carrie's children, Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, came to visit their mom towards the end of its run, in order to keep their lives as stable as possible for the rest of the time.

Carrie with husband Mike Fisher

"They usually will come out towards the end of my run there. One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out," she said.

MORE: Carrie Underwood stuns in denim shorts in gorgeous new photos

MORE: Carrie Underwood resembles a Greek goddess with her beautiful gown and flowing hair

Carrie has a busy year ahead, and in October she will be embarking on a 43-date North American tour.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.