Jessa Duggar celebrates daughter's birthday with rare family picture Her father and daughter celebrate the same birthdate

Jessa Duggar shared a sweet - and rare - picture of her father Jim Bob on Tuesday to celebrate his birthday.

The former reality TV star and her daughter Fern have the same birth date and the picture showed Jim Bob holding his granddaughter and the two sharing big smiles.

"Had a wonderful time yesterday celebrating these birthday buddies! Love them both dearly!" Jessa captioned the post.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their love, with many praising Jessa for the close bond her children have with their grandparents.

"My daughter and dad are birthday buddies too! Makes the day all the more special," wrote one as another shared: "You have a precious family and wonderful parents! Happy Birthday y’all!"

Jessa has four children with husband Ben Seewald; Spurgeon, six, four-year-old Henry, three-year-old Ivy and Fern, one.

Fern and her grandfather

"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived! Click the link in my bio for Part 1 of the birth story! (Part 2 coming soon!)," the caption read when she shared the wonderful news of Fern's birth in July 2021.

Part one was filmed over the days leading up to her labor and ended on 18 July in the afternoon as Jessa and Ben arrived in hospital.

The 28-year-old had previously bravely admitted that she was "nervous" about her pregnancy after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. Jessa revealed in February 2021 that she and Ben were expecting their fourth baby.

Jessa and Ben have four children

However, the announcement also revealed she had suffered a "devastating" loss in 2020.She later confessed that she "had a hard time being excited" during the early months of her pregnancy.

"I had a hard time feeling really excited for the pregnancy because I was nervous something may go wrong and this baby wouldn't make it," she told fans.

"Going through a loss like that is difficult but in a lot of ways it caused me to be more way more grateful and realise what a blessing it is to have a healthy pregnancy and carry a baby to term and not have complications," she concluded.