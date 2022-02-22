Gino D'Acampo reveals surprise at son Rocco he shares happy family celebration The TV chef is a father of three

Gino D'Acampo has taken to Instagram to celebrate a very special occasion.

The celebrity chef – a proud father of three – proudly marked his son Rocco's birthday on Monday, as he opened up the family photo album.

Gino, 45, shared two photos, including one throwback image which showed him throwing his then-toddler up into the air as he stood in the sea. The second snapshot was taken more recently and shows father and son together in the kitchen.

He wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my boy @roccodacampo … I remember when I used to be able to throw you in the air, now, you're taller than me…!"

Gino shared two family photos in celebration of Rocco's birthday

Gino, 45, has been married to wife Jessica since 2002, and together they share three children – Luciano, 19, Rocco, 17, and eight-year-old daughter Mia.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, he spoke about his children and the fact that his eldest son has followed his footsteps into the professional kitchen.

The chef shares three children with his wife, Jessica

"What I like about my son is that he's 20 years old but he's not kind of a big headache because of everything that he has," said Gino. "He's very level-headed, very respectful to people and very, very focused on what he wants to do."

Asked whether other family members will join the family venture, he replied: "Well Rocco is 17 so I think he's going to come with us because now he's got his brother there as well, yeah, definitely."

Gino with his youngest child, daughter Mia

However, Mia has a long way to go before she joins her dad and two older brothers. "Mia is nine at the moment and she's only interested in dancing, TikTok and our puppy - we got a puppy lately, so she's busy with him," he added.

Gino has a great relationship with his children – but he has admitted in the past that he is the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he told Woman magazine.

"My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

