Eamonn Holmes has taken to Instagram to express his sorrow following the death of a dear friend.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that Dame Deborah James had passed away after battling bowel cancer.

WATCH: Bowelbabe Deborah James's supermarket workout

The 40-year-old – known online as Bowel Babe - died peacefully at her parents' home in Woking, Surrey, surrounded by her family, just weeks after she was made a Dame by the Duke of Cambridge.

In response, there has been a huge outpouring of grief – including a moving tribute from Eamonn. The TV star shared a poignant snapshot showing Dame Deborah in her wheelchair at Ascot.

Eamonn paid a touching tribute to Dame Deborah

Eamonn is stood behind her, holding the back of the chair and smiling slightly for the camera, while his wife Ruth Langsford is by Deborah's side, and deep in conversation with her.

He wrote: "Bye Dame Deborah. This was just 2 weeks ago at Ascot. She told us then that she had been given just a week to live and had already out lasted that by 2 weeks. May you #RestinPeace."

Deborah with her husband Sebastien Bowen

Thousands of people reacted to Eamonn's post, including Rylan Clark, Zoe Ball, Katherine Jenkins, Ola Jordan, Alan Carr and Kate Beckinsale. Coleen Nolan shared a broken heart enoji.

Deborah's heartbroken family announced the news of her death on Instagram in a statement that read, in part: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.

Deborah's heartbroken family announced the news of her death

"…We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah's legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund. Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible," it continued, alongside a picture of Deborah in a white dress posing in front of a gorgeous sunset.

"And a few final things from Deborah... 'find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.' (Shared with Deborah's permission)."

