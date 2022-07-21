Brenda Edwards shares achievement from son Jamal Edwards The star took to social media

Brenda Edwards took to social media to share a special post about her late son Jamal Edwards who recently won an award.

The Loose Women star an update from the Guap Gala Instagram page after they revealed that Jamal had won their legacy award for "launching a string of UK music acts to stardom."

Brenda added the news to her Instagram Stories, and penned a series of heartfelt emojis on the post including a blue love heart and a dove.

Last week, Brenda visited a very special mural of her son which was created by artist Camille Lambie-knight.

Brenda shared the update with her followers on Instagram

The stunning artwork was an incredible black and white portrait of the SBTV creator and read: "We all die, the goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will."

Captioning a photo posing alongside the stunning mural, Brenda penned: "It was a real honour, pleasure and very moving moment to meet this team of young creatives to unveil this beautiful mural of my baby @jamaledwards created by a talented artist that is @missclk_ It was lovely to also speak to the gang and hear how Jamal had helped so many in their career paths.

"Thanks so much to you all for your time, dedications, kind words and special thanks to @samadebayo @twintings @0207defjam @islandrecords @emirecords @twintings polydor records for making it all possible."



The impressive mural honours the late Jamal Edwards

Fans flocked to comment on the impressive piece. One penned: "How gorgeous," with two red love heart emojis.

A second added: "Amazing tribute," with a third adding: "So true, lots of love Brenda." A fourth said: "Always and forever. He lives on through his art."

A fifth replied: "Beautiful your son made you a proud mum and he was proud of you and forever will be proud of each other. You raised him well."

A sixth said: "Fantastic."

