Loose Women star Brenda Edwards gives health update after painful injury

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards' fans and followers flooded her Instagram with love after she revealed she'd sustained a painful injury.

On Saturday the singer shared a photo of her leg in a cast, explaining she'd had to pull out of her Chicago stage performances that day. "I'm absolutely gutted that I will not be able to do my two shows today after slipping on a dodgy wet pavement here in Blackpool and fracturing my fibula."

WATCH: Brenda Edwards sings as she hobbles through ITV studios

Ruth Langsford was quick to send her support, writing: "Noooo! Oh Brenda, you poor thing…. Sending you lots of love darling," while Denise Welch wrote: "Omg are you kidding!! So sorry Brenda. Love you."

Brenda didn't let the injury keep her down, though. On Monday she was back in the Loose Women studios, albeit hobbling on crutches.

The star shared a video of herself belting out 'Lean On Me' as she made her way down the ITV corridors, captioned: "I needed a little assistance with the door today on my way up to Loose Women."

Brenda Edwards shared a photo of her cast on Instagram

Brenda's fans were wowed by her impressive singing voice, writing: "That voice – beautiful. No stopping you," while another wrote: "My god, you are an absolute trooper, not even a cast can stop you."

The TV star updated fans on her injury during Loose Women on Monday, explaining: "I had just a little accident, I'm in a cast, I broke my fibula, it was over very quickly. I slipped and fell and broke my fibula."

Brenda hopes to be back on the Chicago tour soon

She went on to say she hopes to rejoin the Chicago tour soon, even if she has to go on stage in a wheelchair.

