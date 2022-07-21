Zoe Ball shares very rare photo of daughter Nelly – and fans all say the same thing! The Radio 2 star is a mum of two

Zoe Ball has taken to Instagram to share a rare family photo with her fans.

The Radio 2 presenter posted a snapshot showing her daughter, 12-year-old Nelly posing with Radio 1 DJ Greg James.

Nelly can be seen stood behind a bar with Greg, dressed for summer in a vibrant vest top. But it was the striking resemblance to her mum that really got fans talking.

“Such a beautiful girl & looks so much like you Zo!” one wrote, while a second echoed: “You’re twins! She’s beautiful.” A third shared: “So like you!!” And a fourth noted: “Wow, doesn't she look like you! apple doesn't fall far from the tree!”

Little Nelly is Zoe’s youngest child; she also shares 21-year-old son Woody with her ex-husband Norman Cook (aka DJ Fatboy Slim).

Zoe, 51, and Norman, 58, called time on their marriage in 2016 after 17 years. The pair remain on very good terms and in a previous interview with Red magazine, she reflected on their time together.

Referring to her ex as "such a good guy" and “the best dad", Zoe said: "It’s not always been easy and it’s taken time. He’s been through a lot, I’ve been through a lot, but now we’re in a great place as parents together."

Of course, their proud achievement is their children. "We do sometimes look at them and go, 'Wow, despite what we’ve been through, we made it' because they’re brilliant kids,” Zoe added.

At the time of their separation in September 2016, Zoe and Norman released a joint statement, saying: "With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated. After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years we have come to the end of our rainbow."

The couple had married at Babington House in Somerset in August 1999. They welcomed son Woody in 2000 followed by Nelly in 2010.