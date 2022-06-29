Kate Garraway on marriage with husband Derek: 'So much has changed' The GMB star has been caring for her husband

Kate Garraway has been a devoted wife to her husband of 16 years, Derek Draper, who was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting COVID-19, but she has candidly opened up about how "so much has changed" in their relationship.

Despite the fact that Derek returned to their London family home in April 2021, he continues to suffer from the long-term effects of the virus and needs round-the-clock care, which was evident in her recent documentaries, Finding Derek and Caring for Derek. The Good Morning Britain host has discussed how helping to care for her husband has had an impact on their marriage, as well as his relationship with their two children, Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.

"When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus. In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed," Kate told Good Housekeeping.

"It’s the same for the children – they’re having to relearn the experience of being with their dad. And, of course, the biggest learning is for poor Derek."

Kate opened up about caring for her husband following his coronavirus battle

This is not the first time that the TV star has given fans an update on their changing relationship, which now involves a lot of trust. Earlier this year, she told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine, "I'm not sure that we've ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

"He puts huge trust in me. He just says, 'Whatever you think', which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, 'God, I hope I'm worthy of that trust'.

"But I've got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn't it?"

The GMB star admitted it has impacted Derek's relationship with his family

Kate also previously opened up about the financial strain of funding the former political advisor's medical needs, which sadly caused his psychotherapy company, Astra Aspera Limited, to fold. During an appearance on This Morning, she said she feared his 24-hour care was not sustainable in the long term.

The couple got married on 10 September 2005 after being introduced by their mutual friend Gloria De Piero, who used to work with Kate as the political editor of GMTV. They said 'I do' in London in front of family and friends, with Kate looking beautiful in a Caroline Castigliano strapless wedding dress.

Kate and Derek had planned to renew their wedding vows for their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020, but their plans were sadly put on hold after Derek was taken ill.

