Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shares unusual post on Top Gun star's 60th birthday Bella took to Instagram on her dad's big day

Tom Cruise enjoyed some very special celebrations on Sunday.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise reacts to beautiful wedding photo

The Top Gun star turned 60 on 3 July – and he chose to spend the day at Silverstone watching the British Grand Prix.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman’s relationship with her adopted children

Tom stunned onlookers with his incredibly youthful appearance as he mingled with fellow guests, and was clearly in high spirits, beaming for the cameras as he walked around the paddock.

READ: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor stuns fans with new fishing photo

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella publicly shows her support for dad Tom Cruise

The Hollywood actor was inundated with birthday messages on social media – but it was his daughter Bella Cruise's update that really stood out.

Bella, 29, chose not to publicly celebrate her dad's big day, instead sharing a bold painting by French-American painter, Mark Maggiori.

READ: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter stuns fans with unexpected new look

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes rare comment about ex-husband Tom Cruise and parenting

The striking artwork shared on Bella's Instagram Stories shows clouds gathering over a mountain range and is taken from Mark's painting, Heaven's Gate.

Bella is the eldest of Tom's three children. He adopted Bella and her younger brother Connor, 27, during his 11-year marriage to Nicole Kidman, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

READ: How the Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise broke royal protocol

MORE: Tom Cruise's children show support for famous dad with rare public message

Unlike their superstar parents, both Bella and Connor live their life completely out of the spotlight and choose not to speak publicly about their family.

Bella lives as an artist in London with her husband, Max Parker, while Connor is a keen deep-sea fisherman who resides in Florida, where he also runs his own BBQ meat business.

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children following the end of their marriage.

The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith, while Tom has 16-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. The former couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

Both Bella and Connor are reported to have an especially close bond with their dad, and have followed in Tom's Scientology footsteps, with a passion for the religion.

Asked about her children's decision to follow the church, Nicole told the Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here