Frida Redknapp wows in flirty boho dress to watch Rafael Nadal play at The Hurlingham Club

Frida Redknapp looked every inch the boho babe as she stepped out to enjoy a spot of tennis at The Hurlingham Club on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 37-year-old treated her fans to a series of stunning outfit pictures. The blonde beauty donned a tiered ruffle halter neck white dress embellished with bright red flowers.

She teamed her stunning outfit with a pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses to shield her eyes from the scorching sun.

The mum-of-five styled her platinum blonde locks loose around her shoulders and opted for a fresh beauty look complete with dewy skin and a pink lip.

Frida wore her beautiful dress to attend an exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka at The Hurlingham Club. Returning to the grass court for the first time since 2019, Nadal came out on top, defeating Wawrinka 6-2 6-3.

Frida soaked up the sun with her pals

Her post comes after she announced an exciting milestone alongside her husband, Jamie Redknapp. Taking to her Instagram, the model penned a heartfelt tribute to her beau and their baby son, Raphael.

Sharing a series of sweet snaps with her loyal followers, Frida wrote: “Happy Father's Day to all the great dads out there [heart emoji] Rapha's 1st one with his amazing and special daddy [heart eyes and heart emojis]."

The model penned a gushy father's day post

Doting husband Jamie instantly replied with a heart emoji, while fans also flocked to comment underneath. "Nice little face," said one fan, while another added: "Best Daddy [heart emojis] @jamie.redknapp."

Jamie and Frida welcomed their first child together on 24 November, with the proud dad announcing the exciting news on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the duo matching in grey, Jamie wrote: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

