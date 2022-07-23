Frankie Bridge & Victoria Beckham love this £12 Caudalie face mist for glowing skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s no secret that Frankie Bridge and Victoria Beckham have glowing complexions, so when we discovered that they both love this £12 cult-favourite facial mist, we had to add it straight to our basket.

The Caudalie Face Elixir has been a long-term favourite amongst celebs and makeup artists thanks to its multiple benefits. It can be used as a hydrating toner, a primer, a setting spray or to give a refreshing spritz throughout the day - so it’s a must-have for carrying with you in the hot weather.

If you want to snap up the £12 beauty bargain you’ll need to hurry, as the Face Elixir spray is known to sell out.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £12, Cult Beauty

Victoria Beckham has previously said that the spray gives a “glowing complexion”, and Frankie Bridge took to her Instagram stories on Friday to reveal that it’s one of her beauty essentials for a long-haul flight. *Adds to wishlist immediately*.

Frankie Bridge took to her Instagram stories to share her flight essentials

Acting as a vitamin shot for the skin, the face mist promises an instant burst of radiance thanks to the infusion of natural ingredients including extracts of grape, rosemary, bitter orange, rose, myrrh and peppermint.

The 30ml bottle makes it the perfect size for popping in your handbag, so you can give yourself a revitalizing spritz if your skin is feeling dull, a lift during a mid-afternoon slump or a cooling pick-me-up when on the go.

The Face Elixir has received glowing reviews from shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: “I have bought this so many times now, it’s so refreshing and the perfect dose of hydration, plus it refreshes make-up throughout the day”. Another added, “I love this stuff! It smells and feels amazing on my skin”.

We’re keeping the cooling beauty buy on hand all summer for glowing skin on the go!

