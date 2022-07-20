Victoria Beckham never skips this workout move – watch video She even works out on holiday

David and Victoria Beckham are currently soaking up the sun aboard a yacht in Italy, but that doesn't mean Victoria is skipping her exercise regime.

On Tuesday, David took to Instagram to share a covert video of Victoria performing lunges aboard the boat, complete with resistance band to ensure she's working extra hard, even when on holiday,

WATCH: Victoria Beckham works out on holiday

David captioned the video: "Can't even have coffee without lunging Vic @victoriabeckham," to which his wife replied: "Looks like I lost my training partner this holiday David!" adding a crying laughing emoji.

David and Victoria's trainer Bobby Rich, who is on holiday with the family, reposted the video, writing: "Victoria Beckham didn't skip leg day, give the girl a medal," before joking: "Should have got a smaller boat."

Victoria also posted a series of clips of her lunges, captioned: "Looks like David Beckham missed leg day again!"

David Beckham posted this covert video of his wife working out

The mum-of-four is known for her commitment to working out, spending hours on her physique every day, and combining cardio with weight training for her toned figure.

It makes sense that VB includes lunges in her exercise sessions each day. Dr. Hilary Jones and Lorraine chatted about the move on Wednesday morning, with Dr. Hilary explaining: "Lunges are really good. It's good stretching for the muscles without being too vigorous and good for posture."

Victoria Beckham regularly shares insights into her workouts

Fitness professional David Wiener of fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics confirms what a powerful exercise lunges are. "Lunges are one of the most effective lower body exercises because they target multiple joints and muscles groups in one swift movement. Adding a resistance band to your lunges, like Victoria has, adds extra resistance to work the legs even harder."

Lunges don't just work your legs though, as David explains: "Forward lunges target a number of muscles including your glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves and more. They also target your abdominal region, as they force you to stabilise your core to maintain steady balance."

Victoria Beckham often adds resistance bands to her workouts

"The great thing about lunges is that they can be adapted to suit everyone’s fitness level," David adds. "If you’re new to fitness, you can start off with a stationary lunge, then a lunge walk, then split lunges and then progress to lunges with resistance bands.

