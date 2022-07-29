Coleen Rooney wins Wagatha Christie battle following three-year libel trial with Rebekah Vardy A two-week High Court hearing took place in May

The decision in the Wagatha Christie libel trial has finally come to a conclusion. On Friday, it was confirmed that Rebekah Vardy has lost her libel case against Coleen Rooney.

Rebekah, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, was accused of leaking stories from Coleen's private Instagram account to journalists at the Sun - Wayne Rooney's wife had conducted a "sting" operation.

The sensational libel trial between Coleen, 36, and Rebekah, 40, gripped the nation when it took place in May. Mrs Justice Steyn was the judge in the three-year-long libel case, and has finally handed down her verdict in a remote hearing.

Despite the outcome, the legal costs for each side is an upwards of £1m. In October 2019, mum-of-four Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking "false stories" about her private life to The Sun after a months-long sting operation.

Coleen was then dubbed 'Wagatha Christie' after her social media post - which included the words, "… It's Rebekah Vardy's account" - went viral in 2019. Rebekah, who is married to professional footballer Jamie Vardy, denied the accusation and subsequently sued Coleen for libel.

Coleen and Wayne during the trial in May

Coleen's hotshot lawyer is David Sherborne; his previous client list includes Sir Paul McCartney, Sienna Miller, Meghan Markle, Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie.

Meanwhile, Rebekah enlisted Hugh Tomlinson who has previously worked with Prince Charles, Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.

Rebekah denied Coleen's allegations

Fans engrossed by the Wagatha Christie trial might be pleased to hear that Coleen has signed a deal to make a documentary about the libel case, in order to tell her side of the story. Netflix is yet to confirm the news, but the MailOnline reports that the Rooneys have signed a deal with the streaming giant.

