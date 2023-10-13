Coleen Rooney has spoken about the 'Wagatha Christie' dispute for the first time ever in her new documentary, The Real Wagatha Christie Story. The TV personality is set to share her perspective on the explosive drama that led to a court case in a very emotional new series, which will air on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US from 18 October.

In the first look at the show, Coleen shares screenshots that she has from deciding to reveal that Rebekah Vardy was leaking stories about her to The Sun newspaper. She said: "They’re my words, and I stick by them."

WATCH: Coleen Rooney in tears recalling Wagatha Christie scandal for first time in new documentary trailer - watch

Piers Morgan also appears in the trailer, and can be heard saying: "Oh my God!" Her husband Wayne appears in the trailer, saying: "What’ve you done here?" while laughing while appearing to explain his reaction to Coleen’s post.

The trailer also goes into the libel case that took place in 2022, saying: "I’d never imagined being in a legal battle."

Coleen showing the statement about Rebekah Vardy

Later, Coleen cries while admitting how the situation took control of her life as she became obsessed with finding out the truth about who was leaking stories about her, saying: "I had a message from Rebekah saying, 'What is this?' I replied saying, 'You know what this is.' It was constantly on my mind. My dad said, 'You’re just not you anymore.'" She added: "Don’t play games with a girl who can play better."

What is Wagatha Christie all about?

'Wagatha Christie' was one of the biggest tabloid stories of the last few years, as Coleen shared a post on social media explaining that someone had been selling details from her private Instagram Stories to The Sun newspaper. Suspecting Rebekah Vardy, she edited her settings so that only Rebekah could see certain stories, then posted fake incidents including her basement flooding and going to Mexico for fertility treatment.

Coleen accused Rebekah of stealing her Instagram Stories

When the stories were published, Coleen shared her findings and was dubbed 'Wagatha Christie' for her sleuthing skills. Rebekah denied the accusations and unsuccessfully tried to Sue Coleen for libel, leading to one of the highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years.