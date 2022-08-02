Dylan Dreyer sparks joyful reaction with co-star's birthday throwback tribute

Dylan Dreyer is surrounded by a loving and supportive work family on Today, and one of her NBC co-stars showed their support on a special day for her.

Beloved weatherman Al Roker took to his Instagram to share a pair of photographs with Dylan on her birthday, and fans were taken by surprise upon seeing the first.

VIDEO: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares baby Rusty's cute milestone

In the picture, Al wore a white lab coat with a matching frizzy wig while Dylan looked unrecognizable with a brown cropped cut. The two were dressed as characters from Back to the Future.

Many fans of the show will remember the detailed costumes as part of the show's Halloween special, and Al added another sweet shot of the pair smiling for the camera.

"Happy birthday @dylandreyernbc a friend from the past and future who's always fun to chill with," he wrote alongside his post.

Al shared a birthday throwback tribute to Dylan

Many fans wished her the same, with one saying: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DYLAN! AND YOU DO LOOK LIKE [YOU'RE] 29."

Another wrote: "Dilly Dilly is wonderful, & she wears the cutest dresses," and a third added: "Happy birthday to Dylan! She is truly a ray of sunshine!"

The Today meteorologist received a sweet tribute on the air from her son Calvin, who sang to her, along with getting a rendition of "Happy Birthday" from her husband Brian Fichera on their podcast Lunch Date.

Brian had another gushing tribute for his wife, who turned 41, which he posted on social media beside a candid selfie of theirs from the golf course, their birthday celebration activity.

The Today star spent her day on the gold course with her husband

"I'd love to post something about Dyls birthday but phones are frowned upon on the golf course and I honestly just want to get back to hanging out with my best friend. Happy birthday @dylandreyernbc," he sweetly penned.

