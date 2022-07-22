Dylan Dreyer shares baby video which brings mixed emotions

Dylan Dreyer enjoys spending time with her three young children, Rusty, one, Oliver, two, and Calvin, five, when she isn't co-hosting NBC's Today 3rd Hour with Al Roker.

She joyfully uploaded on Instagram a video of her youngest child Rusty trying to eat some noodles, while sharing with followers the mixed feelings that come with watching a baby reach the milestone of eating more solid meals.

She captioned the video as follows: "A baby trying to eat a noodle. This will either keep you calm or infuriate you with anxiety… but either way I hope you smile and remember to keep trying! #stickwithitrusty #soclose."

Dylan Dreyer shares baby Rusty's cute milestone with an adorable family video

Rusty is initially curiously inspecting the food while raised on his high chair, in an adorable car themed babygrow. He tears the noodles apart and fiddles with the texture before putting one in his mouth but not quite eating it.

The host is pleased that Rusty tried to eat the noodle and is experimenting with his food, as she states in the caption. Dylan, who was quiet for the majority of the video, exclaimed "good job, baby," when Rusty managed to obtain the noodle.

After watching the endearing video, many followers commented on hearts and heart eyes emojis.

One person wrote: “Aww what a cutie pie!! He almost had that piece of pasta!” Another commented: “I love when they start feeding themselves...funny and beautiful..they are so proud of their accomplishment.”

A third added: “Wow! He has your smile, so cute!”

She has already spoken openly about the challenges of parenthood and how she has never felt so worn out.

Dylan said: "No matter how tired and irritable I am, I couldn’t help but feel a little heartbreak leaving this morning. I miss them all the second I leave the house. That being said, I really do need a nap."

However motherhood has led to a new found love for writing. With her first children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, Dylan has demonstrated her writing talent. In fall, the mother-of-three will release the sequel to the story, Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine.

