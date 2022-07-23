Tess Daly looks gorgeous in stunning bikini and sheer dress The Strictly Come Dancing host certainly turned heads!

Tess Daly always looks gorgeous when she's presenting Strictly Come Dancing, but she looked downright ravishing when she modelled a series of new outfits.

In a clip uploaded to the Naia Beach Instagram page, the brand showcased six different outfits for the first six days of the week, and some of the looks really grabbed our attention. The main one was Wednesday, in which the star modelled a white bikini and matching sheer cover-up, and she resembled a Grecian goddess as she posed by the side of the pool and a porcelain urn.

The star had her effortlessly toned legs on full display in the striking outfit as her blonde tresses fell down to her shoulders.

Tess had a full array of stunning outfits to put on show, including a black bikini that she styled out for Saturday and a daring mini-dress that she wore for Friday.

She also strutted in a gorgeous red-hot dress, a gold zebra bikini with matching cover-up and a breathtaking tan dress.

In the caption, the brand wrote: "Every day should be a NAIA day! Find out what our co-founder @tessdaly is wearing each day.

Tess stunned in the bold look

"Monday: The ELODIE set. Tuesday: Both wearing the KIKI, worn as a dress and skirt, Gayle is wearing the red SELENE swimsuit. Wednesday: ELECTRA bikini and FREYA coverup. Thursday: MAIA bikini and FREYA coverup, both in gold zebra print. Friday: Coming soon. Saturday: Both wearing swimsuit and bikini versions of SELENE."

Fans loved the stunning clip with Amanda Holden sharing two flame emojis while another enthused: "Gorgeous, love everything."

A third shared: "Omg these are incredible!!" and a fourth commented: "Ladddddiiiieessss in reddddd."

Speaking to HELLO! recently, Tess opened about her own insecurities in wearing swimwear, as she explained: "I'm extremely grateful for a healthy body and I don't believe in sabotaging ourselves with negative thought patterns about our body types.

The star also had a black bikini to style out

"However, it's the human condition that we are never truly satisfied with what we've got – isn't that right?"

A big believer in the idea that health starts from the inside, Tess has one rule when it comes to looking after her body: consistency.

"I don't tend to believe in diets, since anything faddy or extreme is not sustainable in reality," says the star.

"My routine is quite consistent: working out a few times a week, anything from yoga to skipping in the garden, or just walking the dogs for some time outside."

