15 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's adorable family photos

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, and their marriage could not be more blissful. The popular couple tied the knot on 24 June 2000, and have since become doting parents to Poppy Honey, 20, Daisy Boo, 19, Petal Blossom, 13, Buddy Bear, 11, and five-year-old River Rocket.

Exclusive: Jools Oliver reveals touching bond she shares with daughters

They have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as Jools laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of their adorable moments with their kids. Click through the gallery to see their lovely brood...

Summer 2022

In July, Jools posted a candid snapshot showing her four eldest children together during what appeared to be their summer family holiday by the coast. Poppy, Daisy, Petal and Buddy clearly share a close bond as they cuddled up together for a heartwarming family snaphot.

MORE: Jools Oliver sparks sweet fan reaction with adorable throwback photo of her kids

SEE: Jools Oliver shares sweet new photos of lookalike daughter Petal - and the resemblance is uncanny!

Birthdays

Every birthday is celebrated in style in the Oliver household. Not only are they treated to a wonderful birthday cake, but also a special paper-made crown! Here, Petal is seen on her 13th birthday with younger brother River back in April.

MORE: Jamie Oliver inundated with messages after sharing emotional video of daughter Poppy

Lockdown 2020

In April 2020, the celebrity chef delighted their fans after sharing a rare family picture with all of their five children. Taking to his Instagram page, Jamie revealed the selfie was a rare occasion as it can be hard to get all of his loved ones together for a group photo.

"All of us in a photo for once," he wrote in the caption. "Normally I can't keep track of everyone and someone's being moody but I managed to grab a whole team Oliver pic... sending love to you all xxxx."

Poppy's 18th birthday

Both Jamie and Jools toasted their eldest child's milestone birthday with a black-and-white snap, which showed baby Poppy being kissed on the head by her mum. "Our darling Poppy, now you are 18," wrote the couple back in 2020.

"Happy Happy Birthday. Words will never be able to express how absolutely proud of you we are. Our little Curley blonde-haired baby, and firstborn. You were our start into the huge adventure of being parents and we have loved every second of it (teenage years slightly omitted)."

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares the 'happiest' photo of son River

Recreating throwback photo with his eldest daughters

Jamie previously posted a never-before-seen throwback with his two eldest daughters Poppy and Daisy. He posted the photo alongside a recent picture from their time together in self-isolation.

The original snap was taken 15 years ago, and saw the doting father hug the pair whilst they sat on his lap. The trio then recreated the pose, with Jamie writing in the caption: "15 years later same cuddle with my girls… time slips you by like a blink of an eye…"

Petal growing up

In 2019, Jools penned a heartfelt message, telling her fans she is going to cherish every moment with her children before they grow up into adults. Sharing a snap of Petal going to a ballet class, the doting mother wrote: "These days I shall miss the most when she grows up. I remember going through the ballet phase with each of my girls (and Bud for that matter)!!"

"I loved getting there slightly earlier to pick them up so I could catch a glimpse of them dancing and I loved walking home with them, hand in hand discussing all the important things in their little world," she added. "With Pops off to Uni next year I will cherish these moments always xxx."

RELATED: Look back at Jools and Jamie Oliver's wedding

WATCH: Jamie Oliver secretly films wife Jools dancing in hilarious video

Father's Day 2019

To mark the special day in 2019, the Naked Chef star shared a series of photos from over the years, including one of himself and wife Jools with their eldest four children as they posed in their garden.

River's arrival

Just hours after announcing the safe arrival of youngest child River in August 2016, it was time for Jools and Jamie to return home. The couple looked ecstatic as they left London's Portland Hospital with their five children. They happily posed for photographers, who had been waiting outside.

GALLERY: Jamie Oliver's best dad moments in pictures

Taking Buddy to school

The mum-of-five melted hearts when she revealed that she would "forever remember" picking up her then six-year-old son Buddy from school, and spoke about how happy the simple moment from her daily routine had made her feel. She said: "Will forever remember these moments. Picking Bud up from school, a beautiful, spring afternoon, a happy little boy with his violin on his back. The happiest moments of my day forever grateful."

Summer 2018

When their summer holidays in 2018 came to an end, Jools reminisced about their time together with this gorgeous snap. "One of my absolute happiest memories of our summer," she wrote. "All full of cold and flu and this feels a little bit like a life time away, getting that back to school sinking feeling I had when I was little after every holiday and every Sunday night - not sure you ever shake that!!!"

Jools' mum Felicity's birthday

In February 2019, the entire Oliver brood came together to spend some quality time with their grandmother. Jools shared a gorgeous photo from the day, featuring her glamorous mother Felicity and her grandchildren. "Happy happy birthday mum," she said at the time. "So happy we all got to spend a bit of time with you today not easy getting everyone to look the same way at the same time a wonderful granny and just a wonderful mum love you xxx."

Christmas 2017

Holidays and family moments are a highlight on Jamie's Instagram feed. At Christmas in 2017, the doting dad posed with all of the Olivers, sending his best wishes from himself and "the clan". "Merry merry Christmas from me and the clan, I hope all your lovely cooking goes well today full of love and joy… get in there… big love to all my friends and family x x x x x x x," he wrote.

Lockdown filming

Jamie enlisted the help of his wife and kids to help create a TV series, filmed at their country home during lockdown. With restrictions put in place, the celebrity chef was able to lean on his loved ones to produce Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites - subsequently, the show became a huge hit with viewers!

Christmas 2020

Despite celebrating Christmas in lockdown, Jamie and Jools made sure the pandemic didn't dampen their spirits. The TV star shared a series of snaps from their family festivities – including this sweet snap from a wintery walk with their two sons.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares the 'happiest' photo of son River

Poppy goes to university

The couple's eldest child went to university in September after spending all of lockdown with them. Before the teenager flew the nest, Jools admitted that she wasn't ready for her first-born to fly the nest in a heartfelt Instagram post. A few weeks later, the doting mum uploaded this sweet snap of Poppy with little River during a brief visit to home.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.