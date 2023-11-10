Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares emotional hug with daughter Poppy following 'hard' change to family life

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools have been able to share a joyous family moment as they reunited with their eldest daughter Poppy, 21, in Australia following her decision to travel the world with her partner, Ben.

The couple have shared several photos of their time together on their respective Instagram Stories, but it was Jools who shared the most heart-melting photo as the model and her daughter reunited in the rain. In the snap, the mum-of-five could be seen tightly embracing her eldest daughter, who wisely brought an umbrella with her given the downpour Sydney was experiencing at the time.

WATCH: All you need to know about Jamie Oliver's family life

Jools opted for a casual ensemble for her trip Down Under, wearing a pair of skinny jeans and white shirt, while Poppy could be seen in a matching shirt and pink skirt. The doting mum also shared a photo of Poppy and partner Ben as they dined at a nearby restaurant.

Thankfully, the bad weather didn't last for their entire trip as Jamie shared a sun-soaked photo of himself posing with his daughter and Ben with the Sydney skyline making up the background of the snap.

© Instagram Jools had an emotional reunion with her daughter

During their reunion, the celebrity chef and his daughter decided to take on the Sydney Bridge Climb. The 48-year-old shared a photo of his 21-year-old daughter and him smiling at the top of the climb, writing in the caption: "Just landed in Sydney met up with my little girl Poppy and we did the @bridgeclimb which was the best thing to own the Jet lag it was such an Epic thing to do.

"It's my second time and always a pleasure be in awe of this beautiful city and the strong folks that made this bridge?! The weather was on the turn, and it was amazing the thunder and lightning in the distance was even better than a sunny day."

© Instagram Jamie was able to enjoy some good weather with Poppy and her partner

A magical experience that me and poppy and Ben her fella won't ever forget… without question a must do in Sydney even if you're a local… Big love to the team there 10/10 from me O xx."

The celebrity chef's sweet reunion with his daughter sparked amazement among his nine million social media users. "Aaaaaaaah!!! Love this, how wonderful for you to meet your little girl there, a heartwarming reunion. Give her our love," said one.

© Instagram Poppy and her partner are travelling around the world

Another picked up on Jamie mentioning Poppy's boyfriend and how grown up she is: "How on earth is Poppy old enough to have a fella, and yet I haven't aged a day?" A third added: "Both of you have been waiting for this moment memory magic bless you both." A fourth wrote: "What a cool experience especially with your gorgeous daughter."

Jamie and Jools, who also share five children, waved their eldest off on her travels last month. Jools, 48, posted a photo of her hugging Poppy and shared her emotion about her daughter leaving the country.

© Instagram Poppy left to travel last month

The mother-of-five wrote in part: "Oh my word well that was SO hard. Another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! Have the time of your life little pops we are so proud of you and Ben.

INSIDE: Jamie Oliver's kitchen at £6m Essex home is paradise for mini-me chef son Buddy

WOW: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools stun in ageless photos - and they look besotted!

"Make the most of every single minute and have the adventure of a lifetime. It goes without saying that each and everyone one of us are going to miss you so deeply. I have lost my little school run/coffee mates now you and Dase have both almost flown the nest just be safe and happy and look after each other xxx."