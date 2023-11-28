Jamie Oliver and wife Jools are ageless in new smitten photo - and fans are obsessed

Jamie Oliver has paid tribute to his wife Jools in honour of her 49th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the celebrity chef, 48, uploaded a loved-up photo of the happy couple enjoying a blissful moment in a blooming garden.

© Shutterstock Jools and Jamie Oliver have been going from strength to strength since their nuptials in 2000

In the snap, the couple, who tied the knot in 2000, appeared ageless as they peered up at the camera in the cosy pyjamas. Jamie could be seen wearing a duck egg blue button-down top, whilst Jools nailed cosy chic in a blush pink pyjama set.

For some added warmth, the mother-of-five wore a stylish tweed jacket in shades of petrol blue, butter yellow and cream.

© Instagram The couple looked besotted as they shared a sweet moment together

Penning a sweet message to his wife, Jamie wrote in his caption: "Happy birthday @joolsolover 49 years old and even more gorgeous, funny, wonderful and bonkers. I'm so many more ways than I could ever have imagined… Happy birthday Jools love you x x x x jum x."

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartfelt celebratory messages. One follower commented: "Happy birthday Jools, have a good one, always an inspiration!" while a second noted: "Love you guys for being real x happy birthday Jools!"

A third added: "Many happy returns!!! Gorgeous couple and family!" and a fourth gushed: "Beautiful couple inside & outside."

© Getty Images The couple have been married for 23 years

Lovebirds Jamie and Jools recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary, and their marriage could not be more blissful.

The childhood sweethearts have been together since they were 17, with Jamie proposing as Jools laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999.

After tying the knot in 2000, Jamie and Jools went on to welcome five children: Poppy Honey, 21, Daisy Boo, 20, Petal Blossom, 14, Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's Family Life

Earlier this year, the happy couple opted to renew their wedding vows in the Maldives alongside their adorable brood.

In photos shared to Instagram, the duo looked besotted as they shared an intimate moment on a remote island. For the special occasion, Jools looked breathtaking in a bohemian wedding dress complete with a ruffled Bardot neckline and a subtle leg slit.

She secured her cascading tresses with a romantic white tulle bow, and opted to accessorise with pearl drop earrings.

Jamie, meanwhile, looked every inch the dapper groom in a powder blue Paul Smith suit reminiscent of his original wedding day attire. He completed his look with a white lapel flower.

During a candid chat with BBC Breakfast hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty, Jamie revealed the real reason behind his decision to say "I do" again.

© Instagram The duo share five children together

"I wanted to do it on the 20-year anniversary, which was three years ago," he explained.

"Covid obviously put an end to that, and I just felt that with the kids leaving school and going to university – I have got two in Leeds at uni – it was just a nice moment to let them know that their parents are tight and we love them."