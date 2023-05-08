Jamie Oliver's daughters look just like mum Jools in family photos from Poppy's 21st

The Jamie's £1 Wonders star was one proud dad as he celebrated his daughter Poppy's 21st birthday

Jamie Oliver looked pleased as punch as he celebrated his eldest daughter Poppy's 21st birthday in style this weekend – and the family resemblance was seriously strong.

The Naked Chef star, 47, posted a series of photographs from the epic bash on Instagram, and fans couldn't get over the resemblance between the Oliver girls. Mum Jools took pride of place in the photos, looking beautiful in a fitted dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, while Poppy, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, and son Buddy, 12, playfully posed alongside their parents.

Jamie and Jools' youngest child, six-year-old son River, was absent from the photographs (no doubt it was past his bedtime).

The TV chef wrote: "Me and the gang on my daughter Poppy’s 21 st birthday party…..what’s a night …Thanks to all that celebrated with us and who helped put the party together big love jamie xx."

Jamie and wife Jools posed with their children to celebrate daughter Poppy's 21st birthday

Fans were quick to point out the strong genes, with one saying: "Wow the family resemblance is strong!" Another shared: "Girls all peas in a pod and Buddy a mini Jamie - lovely photos!" A third commented: "WOW!! They’re gorgeous!!! Like their mama."

Dozens of other nostalgic fans couldn't believe how quickly time has gone, having followed the talented chef for years and seen his children grow up before their eyes.

Poppy celebrated her 21st birthday in style, posing with little brother Buddy

"They grow up so fast. Enjoy," one follower wrote, while yet another commented: "What a beautiful family. hold on them as long as you can. They grow up too fast."

It's been a busy year so far for Jamie and Jools. The couple recently renewed their vows in a beautiful beach ceremony in the Maldives. Their five children all played major roles in the service – and the photos were seriously special.

Jamie and Jools celebrated in style with their children

The beachside vow renewal technically marked the couple's third wedding celebration following their June 2000 ceremony at All Saints Church in Essex and their epic tenth wedding anniversary party.

Jamie and Jools had originally planned to say 'I do' again on the couple's 20th anniversary, but the celebrity chef explained on BBC Breakfast that they had been forced to delay the wedding for three years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

Speaking about their motivation to celebrate after 23 years of marriage, he admitted that he wanted to show his children "their parents are tight" and prove they have "earned" their vows.

"I wanted to do it on the 20-year anniversary, which was three years ago. Covid obviously put an end to that, and I just felt that with the kids leaving school and going to university – I have got two in Leeds at uni – it was just a nice moment to let them know that their parents are tight and we love them," he said.

