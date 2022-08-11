Jamie Oliver melts hearts with rare photo of daughters – and they're all grown-up The Naked Chef star is a father-of-five

Jamie Oliver is a doting father to five children, but fans rarely get to see eldest daughters Poppy and Daisy who are off studying in university.

But during the week, the chef took to his Instagram Stories and shared a stunning photo of the pair, alongside his wife Jools, as they enjoyed some family time together. In the snap, Jools embraced her daughters with Daisy sat next to her and Poppy towering over the pair, Jamie had the perfect vista for the shot, with the beach and sea creating the most spectacular backdrop.

All three ladies looked so glamorous, with Jools in a cream jumper, Poppy styling out a black jumper and Daisy rocked a blue hooded top.

"Quality time with my three ladies & the most blissful night at @carbisbayestate. Memories for life," Jamie lovingly wrote in the caption.

There was one special girl in the star's life who was missing from the photo, however, as youngest daughter Petal wasn't featured in the snap. Jamie's two sons, Buddy and River were also absent.

The chef and his family recently had a major moment to celebrate as youngest child River celebrated his sixth birthday last week.

Jamie spent some quality time with his wife and eldest daughters

Jamie shared several photos of the youngster enjoying his special day, for which he was wearing a homemade hat with his name on the front.

One of the photos showed he had a pile of presents waiting for him to open, which were arranged on the family's dining table, surrounded by helium balloons and a delicate 'Happy Birthday' banner featuring fairies and flowers.

Jamie wrote: "Happy birthday dear River Oliver xxx 6 years old today!!! How did that even happen, such joy you bring into our life!! [You're] utterly bonkers, chaotic and eccentric, [you're] like a 40-year-old squeezed into a 6-year-old's body but [you're] utterly divine, happy birthday little fella you are the best! Wait till you see your cake, haha."

He didn't share any photos of the sweet treat, but we have no doubt that it was impressive!

