Jamie Oliver melted his fans' hearts on Sunday as he paid a sweet tribute to his youngest son River in honour of the little boy's birthday.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram, where he shared several photos of the youngster enjoying his special day, for which he was wearing a homemade hat with his name on the front.

As the dad-of-five revealed in the caption, his youngest child was turning six, and one of the photos showed he had a pile of presents waiting for him to open, which were arranged on the family's dining table, surrounded by helium balloons and a delicate 'Happy Birthday' banner featuring fairies and flowers.

Jamie wrote: "Happy birthday dear River Oliver xxx 6 years old today!!! How did that even happen, such joy you bring into our life!! [You're] utterly bonkers, chaotic and eccentric, [you're] like a 40-year-old squeezed into a 6-year-old's body but [you're] utterly divine, happy birthday little fella you are the best! Wait till you see your cake, haha."

He didn't share any photos of the sweet treat, but we have no doubt that it was impressive!

River celebrated turning six on Sunday

Fans flooded the comment section of Jamie's post with congratulations and sweet messages, which included: "Ahhh so cute! Happy birthday," "What a dreamboat, happy birthday sweet River! xxx," and: "Pure gorgeousness… happy birthday little one."

Jamie's wife Jools, who he married back in 2000, shared her own sweet message for River alongside a photo of him in his birthday hat.

The little boy's presents and balloons

She captioned it: "Now you are 6, happy happy birthday you little awesome being we all adore you so much [yellow heart emoji] let’s have some fun today [sunshine and stars emojis] xxx."

The couple both dote on their children and last month Jools shared another sweet glimpse of their family life as she posted a lovely holiday photo of Jamie and youngest daughter Petal, 13, cuddled together on a sun lounger.

