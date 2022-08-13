Geri Horner shares stunning sunset photo with adorable companion The star took to social media

Geri Horner is no stranger to a stunning update and on Friday she shared another sweet post posing for a sunset photo alongside her sweet sausage dog companion.

The stunning snap saw the pair unwinding as they cuddled up on camping chairs to take in the beautiful sunset backdrop. Geri looked ultra-relaxed in a grey T-shirt, whilst the chestnut-coloured pooch rested in her arms.

WATCH: Geri Horner reacts to son Monty being used in daring stunt

Captioning the post, the 50-year-old simply penned: "Awh!" with a kissing face emoji.

Whilst fans were blown away by the stunning photo, others couldn't help but notice the incredible cars lurking in the background.

Geri looked so content

"My favourites in the background, Landrover and Jeep, great taste. We have both too xxx," wrote one fan.

A second added: "Love the Wifey's jeep @christianhorner." A third added: "Nice Land Rovers, and little pup obviously."

Others couldn't wait to share sweet messages with the star as one fan wrote: "Lovely picture Geri, hope you have a great weekend." A second commented: "Adorable, I love sausage dogs"

The star is a doting mother

Geri is married to her husband Christian Horner, and whilst being a doting mother to daughter Bluebell, 16, and Monty, five, she is also a stepmother to Christian's eight-year-old daughter Olivia.

When the star was 45, she told HELLO! that she definitely hadn't ruled out having more children. The star explained: "There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have."

Geri and Christian got married in 2015

"We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family," the singer said.

Geri shares Bluebell with ex-partner Sacha Gervasi and she and Christian are parents to Monty, while Christian shares his daughter with ex Beverley Allen.

