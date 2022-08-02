Kelly Ripa announces Live Wire book tour and fans are too excited The Live star has an exciting fall planned!

Kelly Ripa is currently enjoying a well-deserved break from Live, but that doesn't mean work isn't on her mind.

The TV favorite announced some exciting news on social media on Monday, revealing that her much-awaited book, Live Wire, will get its very own book tour this fall.

Alongside a photo of the cover of her upcoming book, Kelly wrote: "Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for LIVE WIRE! this fall.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unique love story

"A BOOK TOUR! Imagine that. I’ll be joined by some riveting, not to mention sexy guests so head to the link in bio to learn more. Tickets go on sale Friday. Can’t wait to see you. Xx, Kelly."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is amazing!" while another wrote: "How exciting, can't wait to get my book!" A third added: "Congratulations Kelly. So exciting for you."

Kelly's tour will see her visit Red Bank, NJ on September 28, New York City on September 29 and Long Island, New York, on September 30.

Kelly Ripa announced some exciting news during her time off from Live

While fans in those areas are excited, others couldn't help but express their disappointment that Kelly wasn't going to make it to their cities - especially those living in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which is where Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos regularly frequent now that their son Joaquin studies there.

"Please come to Ann Arbor," one wrote, while another agreed: "What about Michigan?" A third added: "I can't wait to get this book, I wish you were coming to Michigan though."

News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

Kelly Ripa is currently off from Live and is spending quality time with her family

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books."

Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humour".

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos with son Joaquin in Michigan

The publisher added: "As a professional, as a wife, as a daughter and as a mother, she brings a hard-earned wisdom and an eye for the absurdity of life to every minute of every day.

"It is her relatability in all of these roles that has earned her fans worldwide and millions of followers on social media.

"Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is. Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners.

"Live Wire shows Kelly as she really is offscreen - a very wise woman who has something to say."

