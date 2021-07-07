Charles Spencer shares incredible throwback family photo following reunion Princess Diana's brother shared the picture with fans

Charles Spencer delighted his followers on social media this week when he shared a previously unseen family photo.

Taking to Twitter, Princess Diana's brother uploaded a picture of some of their relatives when they were much younger.

The black-and-white image showed three very smartly dressed young children holding hands and standing in front of a door.

In the middle stood a small girl wearing a white dress and matching hat, while the boy to the left of the photo wore what appeared to be a French Revolution-era costume and the boy to the right wore a black outfit with a white ruffled shirt.

Charles captioned the picture: "My grandfather Jack Spencer, his middle sister Lavinia and his younger brother Cecil, ready to add some dash to a fancy dress party in 1902. #spencerfamily."

His fans were quick to share their love for the sweet snap, with one writing: "It's a photograph that you'd just love to step into."

Charles' fans loved the sweet glimpse into his family album

Others added: "Lovely photo of a little family," and: "They look so elegant & jovial!"

A fourth chimed in: "Such an incredible family likeness! A charming photo."

The 57-year-old shared some more recent family photos last week following his reunion with his nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, for the unveiling of a statue in honour of the late Princess of Wales on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Charles joined his nephews at the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue last week

The Earl was joined at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace by his older sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

The emotional occasion marked the first time the relatives had seen each other since Harry's move to America with his wife Meghan last year.

Charles and his sisters have remained close with William and Harry since their mother's death in 1997 and they all attended Harry's eldest child Archie's christening in 2019.

