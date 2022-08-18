Brenda Edwards shares the touching way she’s celebrating her late son Jamal’s birthday The star took to social media

Brenda Edwards shared how she will mark her late son Jamal Edwards' first birthday since his sad death in February.

MORE: Brenda Edwards breaks silence to share beautiful photo with son Jamal Edwards

The Loose Women star revealed there will be a "cookup" hosted by SBTV, the company which Jamal founded, featuring guest performers which are yet to be announced, in honour of his 32nd birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brenda Edwards shares amazing vocals after brave return to Loose Women

Sharing the news on social media, Brenda penned: "Every year I have celebrated my baby’s birthday and this year will be no exception, it’s gonna be a very memorable day celebrating the life of Jamal! For more information and to book tickets please see @sbtvonline see you there! Thanks very much."

SEE: Brenda Edwards shares achievement from son Jamal Edwards

READ: Brenda Edwards shares son Jamal Edwards' cause of death in emotional statement

Fans were delighted with the update. Talia Storm replied to the post with three red love hearts.

Brenda shared the update to Instagram

One fan wrote: "Brenda the brave - breaking new ground. Lots of love & admiration for your initiative." A second added: "Aww thinking of you. You are so brave when I see you on Loose Woman."

A third replied: "To be honest Brenda, there isn’t a day where I don’t think about your beautiful family, it’s just so sad that it has to take such a wonderful person away. I will be thinking of you on his birthday."

Jamal died after taking recreational drugs and consequently suffering a cardiac arrhythmia which is an irregular heartbeat, either too fast, or too slow.

Brenda had such a close bond with her son

Since her son's passing, Brenda has set up the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust foundation which will focus on combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues and providing children with essential life skills.

Talking about the trust on a special episode of Loose Women, she said: "Jamal was all about empowering young people. We want to set up an academy for 16-to-21-year-olds giving them an internship within an organisation over a year where they learn everything from the ground up and a homeless sanctuary.

"He said, 'We all die the goal is not to live together but to create something that will live on,' and I'm determined to make sure it will."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.