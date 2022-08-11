Peter Andre causes a stir with curly hair in stunning throwback photo The Mysterious Girl singer showed off a stunning look

Peter Andre amazed his fans on Thursday as he shared a striking photo of himself rocking a very different hair style from what he normally does.

The Mysterious Girl singer shared a photo of himself from the 90s as he posed with his cousin, but it was his curly hair that got everyone talking. Nowadays the singer opts for straight hair, but in the sepia-toned snap he had curls for days, mirroring those of his family member who was also sporting a similar look.

In a jokey caption, he teased: "Mysterious curls: Throwback Thursday with my awesome cousin back in early 90s @toullal @mrs_zoe_x."

And it appears that his fans loved the look, as many called on the dad-of-four to return to the style. "Love your curls Peter, you should embrace them," commented one.

A second said: "Them curls are immense. Love them!!" while a third wrote: "Embrace your curls more!! Curly hair is the best."

A fourth penned: "Curls are back in fashion Pete," while a fifth spotted a family resemblance as they added: "I thought at a quick first glance it was Princess! Hope all good with you."

Peter showed off the drastic change

Although fans were celebrating his curls, Peter had a different reason to celebrate earlier in the month as his son Junior performed at his first gig.

From a VIP vantage point, Peter filmed Junior, 17, while he put on an energetic performance of his latest single Slide. In the background, a throng of crowds could be seen swaying from side to side using their phone torches as mini light beacons.

The singer sports a much different mop now

Dressed for his big moment, Junior donned a black Palm Angels tracksuit which he teamed with a white T-shirt, a pair of grey trainers and a gold link chain.

At one point, a string of flares illuminated the stage before Junior was then showered in colourful confetti.

Peter captioned his post: "Beyond proud of your first ever gig son. So much more to come…". He followed this up by adding: "Show: smashed, eardrums: burst, post-show maccies: munched."

