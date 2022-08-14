Peter Andre's daughter Princess divides fans with latest photo

Peter Andre's daughter Princess posted a new photo to Instagram at the weekend, and she sparked plenty of comments after doing so!

In the snapshot, the 15-year-old could be seen relaxing on a sofa as she wore a white cropped top and green joggers as part of an ad for clothing brand Shein.

She captioned the look: "How quick are the summer holidays going, can’t believe there’s only a few weeks left!" Princess' long wavy hair flowed past her shoulders and she beamed in the lovely image, with her followers being quick to compliment the teenager. However, they couldn't seem to agree who she looked the most like.

Some were adamant that she resembles her famous dad, with their comments including: "Beautiful girl x look so much like your dad x," and: "I agree I think she looks like her dad."

Others declared that the youngster looks more like her mum, former model Katie Price, writing: "Just like your mum Princess, your hair is beautiful," "Gorgeous.. you look like your mam [heart emoji]," and: "Beautiful, so much like Katie when she was younger xxx."

Fans couldn't agree on whether Princess looked most like her mum or her dad

Another, however, added: "Just stop, she looks like Princess." Princess is the youngest of Peter and Katie's two children, with the former couple also sharing 17-year-old Junior.

Peter is now married to NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh, with whom he is a doting parent to Amelia, eight, and Theo, five.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker is no stranger to causing a stir with his social media photos, as he did just that on Thursday when he shared an unseen throwback to Instagram.

Peter with Emily and his two eldest children

In the photo, the star posed with his cousin, and both sported beautiful curly locks. In a jokey caption, he teased: "Mysterious curls: Throwback Thursday with my awesome cousin back in early 90s @toullal @mrs_zoe_x."

It appears that his fans loved the look, as many called on the dad-of-four to return to the style. "Love your curls Peter, you should embrace them," commented one.

